Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $10.88 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Docebo worth $10,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Docebo by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 174,037 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Docebo by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 572.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 80,428 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

