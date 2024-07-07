Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467,282 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 10.7% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.3 %

HHH opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $86.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

