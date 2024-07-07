Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,691,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,316,000 after buying an additional 81,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,352,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,775,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

HR stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.