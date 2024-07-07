Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 23.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ResMed by 49.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $194.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average of $191.91. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

