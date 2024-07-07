Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CNP. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

