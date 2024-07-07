Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CarGurus by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 523,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,173 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,470 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

CarGurus Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CARG opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

