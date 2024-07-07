Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

