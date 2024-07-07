Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,079 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $76,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 748,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 627,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in GitLab by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

GitLab Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,172,300.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at $311,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $1,172,300.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,441 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,750. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

