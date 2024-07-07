Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 20,370 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 76.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 54,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

RLAY stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,375 shares of company stock worth $354,836. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

