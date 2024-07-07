Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 290 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $922,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,579,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

FCN stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.81 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

