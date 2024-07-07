Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 34,714 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,714 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.26% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 67.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,448,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

LYEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lyell Immunopharma

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.