Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 78,993 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,993 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $250,373.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,110.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

