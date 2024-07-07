Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 961 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $69.77.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

