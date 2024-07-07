Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $551,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,627,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after acquiring an additional 204,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,996,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,957,000 after acquiring an additional 470,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.22 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

