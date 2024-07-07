Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.00

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 42046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.86).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.40. The company has a market capitalization of £850.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,644.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

