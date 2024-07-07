Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.80

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 254136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.20 ($1.04).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of £588.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.32.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,923.08%.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

