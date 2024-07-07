Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 2,740 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. 12,630,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

