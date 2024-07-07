Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Holdings Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,827 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 743,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 322,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,497,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 136,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,312,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 122,652 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $10.42 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

