Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $18.97 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

