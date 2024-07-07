Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,335.95

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,335.95 ($54.84) and traded as low as GBX 4,045 ($51.16). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 4,170 ($52.74), with a volume of 628,513 shares changing hands.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,340.54.

Insider Activity at Bank of Georgia Group

In related news, insider Andrew McIntyre purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,789 ($47.93) per share, with a total value of £19,702.80 ($24,921.33). 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

