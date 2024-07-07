Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) were up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 8,051,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 21,603,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,825 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.