Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.35

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.35 and traded as high as C$24.23. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$23.78, with a volume of 3,254,540 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.73.

The firm has a market cap of C$41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4494519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total transaction of C$828,000.00. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

