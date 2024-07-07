BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Down 6%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.85 ($0.23). 193,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 294,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.70 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34.

About BATM Advanced Communications

(Get Free Report)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.