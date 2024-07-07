BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.23.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BellRing Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,552,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after buying an additional 506,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.