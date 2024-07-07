B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of B&G Foods worth $105,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in B&G Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 630,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in B&G Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in B&G Foods by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 193,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, Director Stephen Sherrill acquired 125,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $44,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

