Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.50.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $225.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.67. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $286.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Biogen by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 148.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.