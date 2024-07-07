Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Blackbaud worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $43,589,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1,371.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after acquiring an additional 316,992 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,010,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 499.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 256,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 77,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $75.40 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 183.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,579,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,468 shares of company stock worth $2,858,894. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

