BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 678,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,182,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 76,438 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 655,731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 735,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 49,332 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $8.43.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

