Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE BXMT opened at $17.29 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.33 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

