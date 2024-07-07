Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Trading Down 9.1%

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) was down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 1,015,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,615,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Block Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.35.

About Block Energy

(Get Free Report)

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.