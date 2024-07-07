Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.13.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,027,285.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $121,594.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,027,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,526 shares of company stock worth $9,111,866. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

