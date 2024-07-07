Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,933 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Bloom Energy worth $14,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,385 shares of company stock worth $943,038 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

