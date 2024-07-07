Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 471,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 588,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 83.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,576 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education and advertising technology, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses in Asia, Latin America, and North America.

