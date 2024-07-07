Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.99. The stock had a trading volume of 314,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

