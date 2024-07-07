Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,146 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 170,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SHG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 157,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

