Blue Trust Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 672,353 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 250,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,032,000 after buying an additional 82,028 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,689.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 80,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 77,698 shares during the period. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,578,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $243.07. 309,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,515. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

