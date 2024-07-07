Blue Trust Inc. Buys 904 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 716,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,617. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.