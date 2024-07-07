Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth about $701,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,927,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASX. Morgan Stanley lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

