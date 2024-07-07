Blue Trust Inc. Has $489,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,837,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,417,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 208,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8,931.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 204,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,550. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.