Blue Trust Inc. Has $497,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 534.4% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 411.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,273,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,499 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

