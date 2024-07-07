Blue Trust Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,144,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $331.25. 298,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,532. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.79 and a 200-day moving average of $333.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

