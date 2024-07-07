Blue Trust Inc. Has $575,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1,444.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,354,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 95,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 251,328 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.