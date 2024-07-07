Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $331.68. 1,435,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $345.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.32 and a 200-day moving average of $293.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

