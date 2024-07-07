Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,405,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,643. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.38. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $109.72.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

