Blue Trust Inc. Sells 316 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,884 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 734,336 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,602,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth about $14,968,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 698,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 230,995 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:MMYT traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 796,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.