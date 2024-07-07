BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 100,986 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Raymond James worth $27,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 14.8% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $119.51. The company had a trading volume of 740,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,952. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

