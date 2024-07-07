BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 107,383 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,383 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $89,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.00. 1,278,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,332. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $378.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.35 and its 200 day moving average is $331.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

