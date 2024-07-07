BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 166,489 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,489 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Masco worth $30,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Masco by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

