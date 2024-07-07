BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 178,655 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 160.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Targa Resources worth $32,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,270 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,003,000 after acquiring an additional 524,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $132.49. 819,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Get Our Latest Report on TRGP

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.