BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 188,415 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.10% of Fortive worth $31,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,259 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

FTV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.41. 1,079,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

